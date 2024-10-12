Arctic Monkeys: How Alex Turner ended up fronting band after friend turned down chance to be singer
When the band formed in 2002, while attending Stocksbridge High School, in Sheffield, they initially lacked a singer.
With Alex reportedly reluctant to take centre stage, they invited another member to become their vocalist.
But he didn’t want to do it so Alex stepped up to take on singing duties, and the rest is history.
After the lads from High Green hit the big time, Alex said in an interview on Soccer AM: “We had another lad what were going to sing with us before but he never really wanted to do it and we used to have to force him into (it) so I sort of started doing that.”
That nearly man of the Arctic Monkeys is understood to be Glyn Jones, who is actually listed in Alex Turner’s Spotify profile as one of the original four members - before guitarist Jamie Cook joined the line-up.
Glyn Jones didn’t last long, leaving the band in 2002, if he ever was indeed an official member, with some people claiming online that he only ever attended a few practice sessions.
Whatever the truth, he was long out of the picture by the time the Arctic Monkeys played their first ever gig, upstairs at The Grapes pub, on Trippet Lane, in Sheffield city centre, on June 13, 2003.
The Sun once claimed to have tracked down Glyn Jones, who was quoted as saying he ‘didn’t have the dedication to be in a band’ and was ‘proud’ of what Alex and co had gone on to achieve.
“What they have done is amazing and I doubt if I had stayed in the band they would have got this far,” he reportedly told the paper in 2006.
“What the Arctic Monkeys are now is completely different to three years ago, when it was just a gang of mates in a garage.“
The Arctic Monkeys line-up did, of course, change in 2006, when former bassist Andy Nicholson left shortly after they released their debut album, Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not, and was replaced by Nick O’Malley.
The other members, Alex, drummer Matt Helders and guitarist Jamie Cook, remain the same.
Describing how they formed back in 2002, Matt, who went to the same primary school as Alex and also attended Barnsley College with him after leaving Stocksbridge High, told The Star: “We just gave it a go over the summer, got some instruments and just put this band together.”
It worked out alright for them, with seven hugely successful studio albums now under their belt and millions of records sold.
Despite their phenomenal achievements over the last two decades, they remain at heart the same bunch of friends from High Green who still enjoy the opportunity to, as Matt put it, ‘switch off and just hang around with each other’.
