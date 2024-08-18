These photos show the city’s old Castle Market and some of the much-loved traders there from the 1970s until its final days in the early 2010s.

Castle Market, named after the castle which once stood on the site, closed in 2013, when The Moor Market opened.

It was demolished a couple of years later and work has begun to create a new park there, showcasing the castle’s remains and exposing the long-buried river.

The photos featured are taken either from The Star's archives or shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . 70s market Inside Sheffield's Castle Market in 1977 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

2 . Waingate entrance The Waingate entrance to Castle Market, pictured in 1964, showing Snelsons television dealer and servicing | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

3 . Tripe stall Natalie Myers and Elizabeth Eason on the tripe stall at Sheffield's Castle Market in November 1988. Photo: Picture Sheffield/T. Davies, Sheffield Photographic Society | Picture Sheffield/T. Davies, Sheffield Photographic Society