Sheffield retro: 36 nostalgic photos of some of much-loved traders at city's old Castle Market

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 14th Aug 2024, 20:15 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2024, 07:00 BST

It was the place in Sheffield where you could get almost anything you needed, often for a bargain price.

These photos show the city’s old Castle Market and some of the much-loved traders there from the 1970s until its final days in the early 2010s.

Castle Market, named after the castle which once stood on the site, closed in 2013, when The Moor Market opened.

It was demolished a couple of years later and work has begun to create a new park there, showcasing the castle’s remains and exposing the long-buried river.

The photos featured are taken either from The Star's archives or shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Inside Sheffield's Castle Market in 1977

1. 70s market

Inside Sheffield's Castle Market in 1977 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
The Waingate entrance to Castle Market, pictured in 1964, showing Snelsons television dealer and servicing

2. Waingate entrance

The Waingate entrance to Castle Market, pictured in 1964, showing Snelsons television dealer and servicing | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
Natalie Myers and Elizabeth Eason on the tripe stall at Sheffield's Castle Market in November 1988. Photo: Picture Sheffield/T. Davies, Sheffield Photographic Society

3. Tripe stall

Natalie Myers and Elizabeth Eason on the tripe stall at Sheffield's Castle Market in November 1988. Photo: Picture Sheffield/T. Davies, Sheffield Photographic Society | Picture Sheffield/T. Davies, Sheffield Photographic Society

Photo Sales
Castle Market in December 1964

4. Castle Market in the 60s

Castle Market in December 1964 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldNostalgiaTradersMemoriesPhoto memories

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.