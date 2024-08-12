Sheffield's Jess Ennis-Hill wins gold for her TV punditry and appearance

By Bob Westerdale
Contributor
Published 12th Aug 2024
Updated 12th Aug 2024, 12:20 GMT
Jessica Ennis-Hill stored up a lifetime of memories when she medalled at two Olympic Games.

In 2012, the Sheffield heptathlete won gold in London and then silver in Rio four years later.

But she is not finished making her own memories at the world's biggest sporting event.

Her time with friends, colleagues and family in the Paris games, which finished on Sunday, presented other milestones she'll never forget.

Jess Ennis-Hill: selfie timeJess Ennis-Hill: selfie time
Jess Ennis-Hill: selfie time

And her contributions to the BBC coverage as a TV pundit, along with her elegant dress-sense, impressed countless others too.

As the Games drew to a conclusion, Jessica, aged 38, reflected on social media: "Merci Paris pour les souvenirs!

"Thank you @bbcsport for having me part of this brilliant team. I have loved every moment of it.

"The Olympic Games brings the world together like nothing else, where we get to celebrate the world's best and I am so proud to have been and still be part of that.

Jess Ennis-Hill and back room teamJess Ennis-Hill and back room team
Jess Ennis-Hill and back room team

"Hope you’ve all enjoyed it as much as we have bringing it too you".

On another post she wrote: "And that’s a wrap. This Olympics has been epic.".

She also praised her hair, make-up and styler assistants, who helped her look her best before millions of viewers.

Her stylist appearance caught the eye of Hello magazine, who wrote: "One lady who has been nailing it every day has to be the stunning Jessica Ennis-Hill. The former Olympic champion has enlisted the help of stylist Tess Wright."

Jessica had been has been fronting the BBC's athletics coverage alongside co-stars Gabby Logan, Michael Johnson and Denise Lewis.

