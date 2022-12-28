News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 17 pictures taken at the Yorkshire Disneyland - the iconic Redgates toy shop

Many Sheffielders will hold fond memories of Redgates toy store – which was affectionately known as the Yorkshire Disneyland.

By Lee Peace
3 minutes ago

The shop was loved by everyone and was widely considered to be Britain’s best toy store outside of London.

So we have delved into our archives to bring the magic back to life.

Take a look at these retro pictures and remember Redgates in it’s heyday.

1. Grand reopening

The Lord Mayor Ald.Harold Lambert opened the new Redgates store in Sheffield, May 1968

Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

2. Shop of dreams

From 1890 onwards the shop sold pram covers made from cheap fur which did not sell and the first wheeled toys were bought in. In 1895 William S Nunn married Edwin’s daughter, Annie Gertrude, and later became a partner in the business. Exterior shot of Redgates in 1986

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

3. Redgates

Looking back at the iconic Redgates toy store

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

4. Founder Edwin Redgate

In 1857 E Redgates opened by Edwin Redgates in Fargate. It sells sewing machines and furs.

Photo: Sarah Washbourn

