West Street, The Moor and Fargate, in Sheffield city centre, have changed so much since these pictures were taken during the early 1960s.

Beyond the city centre, major streets including Penistone Road, Leppings Lane and the Wicker have also transformed dramatically over the intervening decades.

The Goodwin Fountain, the forgotten Moorhead Subway and the Wicker Picture Palace are among the lost landmarks featured in this retro gallery, which also captures lost shops, pubs and more.

Do you remember life in Sheffield during the 1960s and what do you think about how the city has changed since then?

1 . The Moor The Moor, Sheffield, pictured in around 1960, before the rebuilding was complete. The tramlines remain, but only buses are now on view. | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Leppings Lane Leppings Lane, Hillsborough, in 1963 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Attercliffe Shops on Worksop Road, Attercliffe, in 1960 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales