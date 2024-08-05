Sheffield Retro: 21 evocative photos show how Fargate and its shops transformed in 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 5th Aug 2024, 10:28 GMT

For years it was Sheffield’s premier shopping street.

But now, the well known street Fargate, pedestrianised for over 50 years, is going to have its first pub, The Fargate, under plans which have been announced.

Thornbridge & Co is set to invest £1m to develop the inside of the former Yorkshire Bank property, which has been empty since October 2020.

Times have changed, and Fargate, once the home of the biggest and best stores and banks, and still the venue for some of Sheffield’s most popular retailers, does not have the number shops that it once had.

Stores like Marks and Spencer and WH Smith remain among the most popular in the city, but many of the shops that we once used on Fargate have gone.

We have put together a gallery showing how the street has changed over the years, from a street which once saw trams and cars driving along its length, to the pedestrianised place it has been for some 50 years.

Take a look at the pictures and see what memories they bring back.

A view of the top of Fargate taken in 1996. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

1. From high

A view of the top of Fargate taken in 1996. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Picture show members of the Yorks and Lancaster Regiment, Hallamshire Battalion arriving in Fargate for the royal visit of Queen Elizabeth II and HRH Duke of Edinburgh in October 1954. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers / Picture Sheffield

2. Army

Picture show members of the Yorks and Lancaster Regiment, Hallamshire Battalion arriving in Fargate for the royal visit of Queen Elizabeth II and HRH Duke of Edinburgh in October 1954. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers / Picture Sheffield | Photo: Sheffield Newspapers / Picture Sheffield Photo: Photo: Sheffield Newspapers / Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
This picture shows a protest march against the Industrial Relations Bill, heading along Fargate in 1971 showing No 40, Davy's Building, Victoria Cafe and Arthur Davy and Sons Ltd., provision merchants (left). Photo: Sheffield Newspapers / Picture Sheffield

3. 70s protest

This picture shows a protest march against the Industrial Relations Bill, heading along Fargate in 1971 showing No 40, Davy's Building, Victoria Cafe and Arthur Davy and Sons Ltd., provision merchants (left). Photo: Sheffield Newspapers / Picture Sheffield | Sheffield Newspapers / Picture Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Newspapers / Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
This picture shows the last day of business at Arthur Davy and Sons Ltd, which was a Fargate provisions store. The picture was taken in 1972. Photo: Sheffield Newpapers / Picture Sheffield

4. Arthur Davy and Sons

This picture shows the last day of business at Arthur Davy and Sons Ltd, which was a Fargate provisions store. The picture was taken in 1972. Photo: Sheffield Newpapers / Picture Sheffield | Sheffield Newpapers / Picture Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Newpapers / Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:FargateRetailersSheffieldCarsMemories
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice