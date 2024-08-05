But now, the well known street Fargate, pedestrianised for over 50 years, is going to have its first pub, The Fargate, under plans which have been announced.

Thornbridge & Co is set to invest £1m to develop the inside of the former Yorkshire Bank property, which has been empty since October 2020.

Times have changed, and Fargate, once the home of the biggest and best stores and banks, and still the venue for some of Sheffield’s most popular retailers, does not have the number shops that it once had.

Stores like Marks and Spencer and WH Smith remain among the most popular in the city, but many of the shops that we once used on Fargate have gone.

We have put together a gallery showing how the street has changed over the years, from a street which once saw trams and cars driving along its length, to the pedestrianised place it has been for some 50 years.

Take a look at the pictures and see what memories they bring back.

1 . From high A view of the top of Fargate taken in 1996.

2 . Army Picture show members of the Yorks and Lancaster Regiment, Hallamshire Battalion arriving in Fargate for the royal visit of Queen Elizabeth II and HRH Duke of Edinburgh in October 1954.

3 . 70s protest This picture shows a protest march against the Industrial Relations Bill, heading along Fargate in 1971 showing No 40, Davy's Building, Victoria Cafe and Arthur Davy and Sons Ltd., provision merchants (left).

4 . Arthur Davy and Sons This picture shows the last day of business at Arthur Davy and Sons Ltd, which was a Fargate provisions store. The picture was taken in 1972.