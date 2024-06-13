A search of our archives brings you this gallery of photographs through the years to remind you of the city’s iconic feature
The Goodwin Fountain was named after Sir Stuart Coldwell Goodwin, industrialist and philanthropist. He was chairman of the Neepsend Steel and Tool Corporation.
What are your memories of the fountain?
1. Aerial view
The Goodwin Fountain, Fargate, Sheffield, August 1965 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. 1961
The Goodwin Fountain was named after Sir Stuart Coldwell Goodwin, industrialist and philanthropist, pictured here shortly after it was built in 1961 Photo: Sheffield Archives
3. Night scene
The caption on the photo reads: "The lights of the new Goodwin Fountain etch out a delicate tracery of water jets after the offical switch on", 1961 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Alterations
Work of altering the Goodwin Fountain roundabout seems to be halted until the Christmas tree is removed, December 30, 1970 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers