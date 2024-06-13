Sheffield retro: 17 nostalgic photos remembering the Goodwin Fountain on Fargate

The Goodwin Fountain was an eye-catching landmark that stood on Fargate in Sheffield city centre from 1961 to 1998.

A search of our archives brings you this gallery of photographs through the years to remind you of the city’s iconic feature

The Goodwin Fountain was named after Sir Stuart Coldwell Goodwin, industrialist and philanthropist. He was chairman of the Neepsend Steel and Tool Corporation.

What are your memories of the fountain?

The Goodwin Fountain, Fargate, Sheffield, August 1965

1. Aerial view

The Goodwin Fountain, Fargate, Sheffield, August 1965 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The Goodwin Fountain was named after Sir Stuart Coldwell Goodwin, industrialist and philanthropist, pictured here shortly after it was built in 1961

2. 1961

The Goodwin Fountain was named after Sir Stuart Coldwell Goodwin, industrialist and philanthropist, pictured here shortly after it was built in 1961 Photo: Sheffield Archives

The caption on the photo reads: "The lights of the new Goodwin Fountain etch out a delicate tracery of water jets after the offical switch on", 1961

3. Night scene

The caption on the photo reads: "The lights of the new Goodwin Fountain etch out a delicate tracery of water jets after the offical switch on", 1961 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Work of altering the Goodwin Fountain roundabout seems to be halted until the Christmas tree is removed, December 30, 1970

4. Alterations

Work of altering the Goodwin Fountain roundabout seems to be halted until the Christmas tree is removed, December 30, 1970 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

