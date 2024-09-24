The Moor is pictured before it was pedestrianised, the Goodwin Fountains are standing proud at the top of Fargate, and shoppers are seen on a bustling Dixon Lane.

Castle Market remains the place to pick up a bargain back then, Cole Brothers, Roberts Brothers, Walsh’s and Pauldens department stores are all competing for business, and British Home Stores and Woolworths are still mainstays of the high street.

Not everything has changed. Sheffield Town Hall and the King Edward VII Memorial at Fitzalan Square are among the familiar landmarks, while many of the buildings along Fargate, High Street and West Street are still there 60 years later, even if the businesses occupying them have changed.

Looking towards Fargate High Street, Sheffield city centre, looking towards Fargate, in April 1965

Dixon Lane Dixon Lane, Sheffield city centre, in April 1967, showing shops including T. Bates paint merchants, William John King provision dealers, Rock Tavern, and Dixon Meat Stores

Exchange Street Exchange Street, Sheffield city centre, looking towards Castle Street, in August 1964, with F.W. Woolworth and Co, and Castle Market visible