Sheffield retro: 28 photos looking back at life on West Street in the 90s and noughties

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 8th Sep 2024, 07:15 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2024, 07:40 BST

It’s the epicentre of Sheffield’s nightlife, with its many pubs, bars, restaurants and nightclubs.

This retro photo gallery captures life on West Street during the 1990s and noughties.

People are pictured enjoying a night out at pubs and bars including the Rat & Parrot, Flares, Varsity, Muse, Takapuna, BrB and The Bedroom.

Landlords, bar staff and restaurateurs are also seen at popular establishments of the day, such as Tequila restaurant, Sahib Indian Restaurant and Cafe Bar Continental.

Pictured too are lost shops, including the much-mourned Sinclairs department store, and notable characters like a poem-penning barber.

What do you think of the changes on West Street over the years, and are there any lost venues you’d love to bring back?

Assistant manager John Noble and Emma Yeomans at the Muse bar, West Street, Sheffield, in February 2003

1. Muse

Lindsay Fisher, Sean Holden, Lindsey Hara, and Matthew Hounsley at the Cavendish Pub, West Street, Sheffield, in 1998

2. Cavendish

Owner 'Naughty Nick' Nick Smark outside Studiobeatz, West Street, Sheffield, in July 2004

3. Studiobeatz

Landlord Martin Hague at the Hallamshire Hotel pub on West Street in May 1997

4. Hallamshire Hotel

