This retro photo gallery captures life on West Street during the 1990s and noughties.
People are pictured enjoying a night out at pubs and bars including the Rat & Parrot, Flares, Varsity, Muse, Takapuna, BrB and The Bedroom.
Landlords, bar staff and restaurateurs are also seen at popular establishments of the day, such as Tequila restaurant, Sahib Indian Restaurant and Cafe Bar Continental.
Pictured too are lost shops, including the much-mourned Sinclairs department store, and notable characters like a poem-penning barber.
What do you think of the changes on West Street over the years, and are there any lost venues you’d love to bring back?
