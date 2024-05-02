Sheffield retro: 26 of the best photos showing how Sheffield city centre has changed since the 1980s and 90s

Lost pubs, old cinemas and much-missed shops all feature

By Robert Cumber
Published 2nd May 2024, 06:00 BST

Sheffield city centre is undergoing a major transformation, with a new hotel, a huge food hall and a clutch of exciting independent shops opening soon.

Fargate is undergoing a major overhaul too, while the old Cole Brothers department store and the former Kingdom nightclub are both set for a new lease of life.

These pictures show how much Sheffield city centre has changed since the 1980s and 90s, with some areas barely recognisable.

Lost pubs, old cinemas and much-missed shops all feature in this retro photo gallery which reveals how the city centre has long been an area in flux.

The Moor, High Street, West Street and Devonshire Street are pictured in these nostalgic black and white pictures.

There are a few familiar businesses and landmarks which have stood the test of time while changes unfold around them.

How many of these old shops, pubs, restaurants and other businesses do you remember?

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Elevated view of Exchange Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1995, showing Castle Market and The Gallery, to the right Photo: Picture Sheffield

1. Exchange Street

Elevated view of Exchange Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1995, showing Castle Market and The Gallery, to the right Photo: Picture Sheffield

County Hotel, on Howard Street, Sheffield city centre, in September 1985 Photo: Picture Sheffield

2. County Hotel

County Hotel, on Howard Street, Sheffield city centre, in September 1985 Photo: Picture Sheffield

The Gaumont Cinema, Barkers Pool, Sheffield City Centre, in 1985, just prior to demolition Photo: Picture Sheffield/Dennis Webster

3. Gaumont

The Gaumont Cinema, Barkers Pool, Sheffield City Centre, in 1985, just prior to demolition Photo: Picture Sheffield/Dennis Webster

GT Sports, on Leopold Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1982

4. GT Sports

GT Sports, on Leopold Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1982 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

