Thes photos take you back to popular fish and chip shops in Sheffield during the 1980s and 90s, when prices were much cheaper than they are today.

Whether you’re a fan of a classic cod and chips, or more of a scampi person, and whether you like your fish supper with a squeeze of lemon, a splash of Henderson’s Relish or slathered with curry sauce, chances are you will have eaten at one of these chippies if you were around back then.