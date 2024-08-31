Sheffield retro: 22 photos showing much-loved fish and chip shops of the 1980s and 90s, and their owners

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 29th Aug 2024, 00:44 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2024, 07:30 BST

A good portion of fish and chips is hard to beat.

As food trends have changed, Britain’s love affair with the humble chippy has remained constant.

Thes photos take you back to popular fish and chip shops in Sheffield during the 1980s and 90s, when prices were much cheaper than they are today.

Whether you’re a fan of a classic cod and chips, or more of a scampi person, and whether you like your fish supper with a squeeze of lemon, a splash of Henderson’s Relish or slathered with curry sauce, chances are you will have eaten at one of these chippies if you were around back then.

Our retro photo gallery includes old chippies from neighbourhoods across the city, including Norfolk Park, Southey Green, Wadsley Bridge, Firth Park, Woodseats and Grenoside.

The photos featured are either taken from The Star’s archives or shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Tony Pearce at Tony's Fish and Chips, Sheffield, in 1997

1. Tony's

Tony Pearce at Tony's Fish and Chips, Sheffield, in 1997 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Roger Nadal

Photo Sales
The Chippy, on Halifax Road at the junction with Avisford Road, in Foxhill, Sheffield, in 1986

2. The Chippy

The Chippy, on Halifax Road at the junction with Avisford Road, in Foxhill, Sheffield, in 1986 | Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
The Admiral chip shop on High Street, Beighton, Sheffield, pictured in 1999

3. The Admiral

The Admiral chip shop on High Street, Beighton, Sheffield, pictured in 1999 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Adrians fish and chip shop on Infirmary Road, at the junction with Hoyle Street, in Netherthorpe, Sheffield, in 1994

4. Adrians

Adrians fish and chip shop on Infirmary Road, at the junction with Hoyle Street, in Netherthorpe, Sheffield, in 1994 | Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Fish and chipsSheffieldNostalgiaRestaurantsMemoriesPhoto memories

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.