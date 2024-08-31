As food trends have changed, Britain’s love affair with the humble chippy has remained constant.
Thes photos take you back to popular fish and chip shops in Sheffield during the 1980s and 90s, when prices were much cheaper than they are today.
Whether you’re a fan of a classic cod and chips, or more of a scampi person, and whether you like your fish supper with a squeeze of lemon, a splash of Henderson’s Relish or slathered with curry sauce, chances are you will have eaten at one of these chippies if you were around back then.
Our retro photo gallery includes old chippies from neighbourhoods across the city, including Norfolk Park, Southey Green, Wadsley Bridge, Firth Park, Woodseats and Grenoside.
The photos featured are either taken from The Star’s archives or shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.