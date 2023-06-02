News you can trust since 1887
National Fish and Chip Day: Here are 9 of the best fish and chip shops in Sheffield - according to Google reviews

We all love a chippy tea don’t we?
Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

And as today (June 2) marks National Fish and Chip Day, we thought we would bring you this selection of some of the best chippies in the city – according to reviews on Google.

FryMaster has an average rating of 4.8 stars out of five from 456 reviews. Barbara Anne described it as the 'best fish and chips in Sheffield'.

2. FryMaster, Attercliffe

The Commonside restaurant earned 4.6 stars based on 237 reviews. Iain Mulley said: "Excellent chip shop with great vegan options . Really enjoyed our food."

3. New Cod On The Block

4.7 out of five stars from 363 reviews. Sarah Beardsmore described it as 'amazing'.

4. Ranmoor Friery

