Lost shops and pubs feature in this retro photo gallery, which also includes some of the many characters from the neighbourhood during those decades.

From bingo winners to school dinners, these nostalgic photos capture life on Sheffield's Southey Green estate during the 1980s, 90s and noughties.

There are also lots of school memories, from youngsters dressed up in their finery for prom night to pupils cheering on England at football.

How many of the faces pictured do you recognise, and which of the closed shops and pubs from the gallery do you miss most.

All the photos are taken from The Star's archives or shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . Winners Bingo winners pictured outside David's Place, Ritz Social Club, Southey Green, before setting off on their holiday to Las Vagas. In the foreground are sisters Deborah Broad (left) and Victoria Nock Photo Sales

2 . Cyclists Young cyclists enjoying the new skate park at Halliwell Crescent, Southey Green Photo Sales

3 . The Ritz The Ritz social club in Southey Green, at the junction of Southey Green Road and Wordsworth Avenue, in 1986. Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales