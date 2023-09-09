News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Anel confirms latest United injury issue, hits back over suspension
Road shut down after reported attempted kidnapping
Killer of missing woman Emily Sanderson admits murder
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Stabbing victim named as four murder suspects remain in custody
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit

Sheffield retro: 21 nostalgic photos showing life on Southey Green in the 80s, 90s and noughties

Lost shops and pubs feature in this retro photo gallery, which also includes some of the many characters from the neighbourhood during those decades.

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 9th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

From bingo winners to school dinners, these nostalgic photos capture life on Sheffield's Southey Green estate during the 1980s, 90s and noughties.

Lost shops and pubs feature in this retro photo gallery, which also includes some of the many characters from the neighbourhood during those decades.

There are also lots of school memories, from youngsters dressed up in their finery for prom night to pupils cheering on England at football.

How many of the faces pictured do you recognise, and which of the closed shops and pubs from the gallery do you miss most.

All the photos are taken from The Star's archives or shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Bingo winners pictured outside David's Place, Ritz Social Club, Southey Green, before setting off on their holiday to Las Vagas. In the foreground are sisters Deborah Broad (left) and Victoria Nock

1. Winners

Bingo winners pictured outside David's Place, Ritz Social Club, Southey Green, before setting off on their holiday to Las Vagas. In the foreground are sisters Deborah Broad (left) and Victoria Nock

Photo Sales
Young cyclists enjoying the new skate park at Halliwell Crescent, Southey Green

2. Cyclists

Young cyclists enjoying the new skate park at Halliwell Crescent, Southey Green

Photo Sales
The Ritz social club in Southey Green, at the junction of Southey Green Road and Wordsworth Avenue, in 1986. Photo: Picture Sheffield

3. The Ritz

The Ritz social club in Southey Green, at the junction of Southey Green Road and Wordsworth Avenue, in 1986. Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Youngsters from Southey Green Primary School on their prom night at the Niagara Club in July 2007. In the foreground are Lauren Renwick and Jordan Broomhead, both 11

4. School prom

Youngsters from Southey Green Primary School on their prom night at the Niagara Club in July 2007. In the foreground are Lauren Renwick and Jordan Broomhead, both 11

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldPhoto memoriesMemoriesNostalgia