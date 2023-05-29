News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield houses: Inside the 'modernised' £550,000 stone-built 1880s home with self-contained flat up for sale

The “fabulous” home has been shared to Sheffield Zoopla and is found within the Grenoside conservation area.
Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 29th May 2023, 04:45 BST

A £550,000 stone-built home in Grenoside, Sheffield has hit the local property market with a £550,000 guide price. The property has four total bedrooms, with one found in a self-contained apartment – or guest room – found on a converted lower ground floor.

This conversion has it’s own private access, as well as stairs to the main residence. A living/kitchen space and double bedroom are separated by a shower room in the centre.

The “spacious” main residence is entered via the ground floor, where you will find yourself in the dining room, with a living room to the left and kitchen to the right. There is also a w.c near the entrance, and an office area to the rear of the property, which leads to a store room with external access.

The three bedrooms in the main house can be found on the first floor. All of them are double bedrooms, with two benefitting from en-suites, though the master is significantly bigger. There is a first floor family bathroom also available.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Zoopla website.

The stone-built property is found within the Grenoside conservation area.

1. Grenoside

The stone-built property is found within the Grenoside conservation area. Photo: Zoopla

The main residence is entered into this dining space, with the kitchen easily access to the right.

2. Dining room

The main residence is entered into this dining space, with the kitchen easily access to the right. Photo: Zoopla

The master bedroom is the largest of the three in the main residence.

3. Master bedroom

The master bedroom is the largest of the three in the main residence. Photo: Zoopla

The master en-suite is one of two in the house.

4. Master en-suite

The master en-suite is one of two in the house. Photo: Zoopla

