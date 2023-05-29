Sheffield houses: Inside the 'modernised' £550,000 stone-built 1880s home with self-contained flat up for sale
A £550,000 stone-built home in Grenoside, Sheffield has hit the local property market with a £550,000 guide price. The property has four total bedrooms, with one found in a self-contained apartment – or guest room – found on a converted lower ground floor.
This conversion has it’s own private access, as well as stairs to the main residence. A living/kitchen space and double bedroom are separated by a shower room in the centre.
The “spacious” main residence is entered via the ground floor, where you will find yourself in the dining room, with a living room to the left and kitchen to the right. There is also a w.c near the entrance, and an office area to the rear of the property, which leads to a store room with external access.
The three bedrooms in the main house can be found on the first floor. All of them are double bedrooms, with two benefitting from en-suites, though the master is significantly bigger. There is a first floor family bathroom also available.