Sheffield retro: 17 fantastic photos looking back at Firth Park

By Jane Salt
Published 23rd May 2024, 06:00 BST
These photographs from our archive include pictures of the Sheffield suburb of Firth Park from the 1950s through to the early 2000s.

Do you have memories of living or working in the Firth Park area of the city?

A view of the shops at Firth Park including Granny Smith's fruit and flowers and J H Watson, meat purveyors, in the late 1970s/early 1980s

1. Shops

GT News, Mitchell's DIY and Smiths Cleaners are just some of the shops pictured at Firth Park in the late 1970s to early 1980s

2. A view of the shops at Firth Park in fhs late 1970s to early 1980s

The Kentucky Fried Chicken shop at Firth Park in the 1970s

3. Chicken shop

Shops at Firth Park including the Sauna Baths, Wallis's and New to Lou, late 1970s to early 1980s

4. Shops

