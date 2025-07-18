Adopt a cat near me: 'Stunning' Maine Coon duo rescued from 'atrocious, filthy' home now ready for fresh start
RSPCA Rotherham & Doncaster is searching for the right person to welcome “stunning duo” Amber and Rose into their home.
“This pair have truly been through the wars,” said the charity in a post this week.
“They came to us emaciated, covered in fleas and in dire need of dental work.
“Since being with us, they have been thriving. They have gained lots of weight, had their dentals and are now ready to find their new homes.”
They are just two of dozens of cats rescued from a squalid home in North East England five months ago, who were found living amongst rubbish and faeces.
When inspectors called at the home, they found many pedigree cats matted, underweight, sick with cat flu, pregnant, and suffering from urine scalding, dental disease, diarrhoea and flea allergies.
Now, after a complete check up and months of TLC, many of the cats are ready to find happier times, including Amber and Rose.
Maine Coons are among the largest breeds of domestic cats known for their active lifestyle, long, glossy coats and inquisitive nature.
They normally need extensive outdoor space - however, Amber and Rose will need to remain indoor cats, meaning their new owners must be ready to supply a large home for them to stretch their legs, possibly including a cat patio.
The charity writes: “Due to the atrocious situation they came from, Amber has suffered with cat flu and we would like future adopters to be aware of this, and we will discuss this further upon reservation. But this would mean that this pairing would need to be indoor-only.
“Amber is the most confident of the duo, she loves a good fuss and giving headbutts when she is on her bird watching shelf. Rose is more on the shy side, however once she trusts you, she is extremely affectionate. She loves a good brush and loves to play with her feather toys.
“We want to rehome Rose and Amber together, as they very much enjoy each other’s company and we would hate to split them after everything they have been through. Because of Rose’s shy temperament, we believe that it would be better for her to be rehomed with older children 12+ and they would need to be the only pets in the home, due to Amber’s cat flu.”
To find out more information about Amber and Rose, please follow this link: https://www.rspcadoncasterrotherham.org.uk/c2025027
