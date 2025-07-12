Sheffield’s hidden gem helping pets and people : Blue Cross rehoming and advice unit

Tucked away off the beaten track in Nether Edge, the Blue Cross Rehoming, Advice and Behaviour Unit might be easy to miss, but the work they do is impossible to ignore.

Based on Old Station Drive, the Sheffield unit supports pet owners across South Yorkshire and beyond, providing expert guidance and helping animals find loving forever homes.

While their location might not be in plain sight, their mission is loud and clear: to give every pet the chance they deserve.



Adoptions Coordinator Sophie explained that while they don’t have cats and dogs on site, the team runs a home-based service that’s designed with animal welfare in mind.

“We operate a ‘home direct’ scheme,” she said.

“This means pets can stay in their current homes until they’re adopted, or they go to a foster home.

“It eliminates the stress of moving them around and helps them settle more easily into their new environment.”

Smaller animals like mice, hamsters and rats, can be cared for at the unit.

“Mice are definitely one of the hardest animals to rehome” | Dean Atkins

At the moment, two rescue mice, Harry and Ron, are on site while they recover from a respiratory infection.

Sophie is hopeful they will soon move into a foster home to get the socialisation they need.

“Mice are definitely one of the hardest animals to rehome,” she said.

“But they’re wonderful pets - confident and curious, they just need the right people to come forward.”

Older pets also tend to stay in the system a little longer.

Dennis and Reggie, two senior cats, are currently waiting for applications, as is Luna, a nine-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier cross.

“She’s incredibly sociable and lovely with people,” Sophie said.

“But she does need someone who can take her on quieter walking routes.”

All pets available for rehoming can be found on the Blue Cross website, where potential adopters can browse animals, read full descriptions and apply.

The charity covers all veterinary costs for the animals in their care, and relies on the dedication of fosterers and volunteers to keep going.

“Fostering is a fantastic option for people who can’t commit long-term to a pet,” Sophie said.

“It can be emotional when they move on, but it’s incredibly rewarding. Some pets are adopted really quickly but it all depends on the circumstances.”

In addition to rehoming and advice, the unit also offers practical support for those in need.

A pet food bank is available for owners who are struggling to financially provide for the pets in their care.

This service also relies on donations.

Blue cross has a pet food bank free of charge. | Dean Atkins

The centre is open daily from 11am to 4pm (closed on Wednesdays and Sundays) for advice and guidance.

They have even recently installed a new garden to improve the environment for small pets in their care.

Sophie emphasised the great work the service does, and urges anyone who needs support to drop in.

“We might be a little hidden, but we’re here for anyone who needs us, whether you’re looking for a pet, fostering, or just need some advice.

“We want to give everything we can to support pets and their people.”