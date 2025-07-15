Tramlines: Video shows workers at Hillsborough Park preparing for popular music festival
Video shows crews in high vis on site at the Sheffield park yesterday morning, as work to seal off a section of the park got under way.
Workmen could be seen putting in place large segments of a prefabricated fence, which will circle the whole of the festival site, which occupies a large portion of the park.
One local told The Star she had seen the team starting work at around 8am, and that she thought they had made rapid progress in fencing the area off.
Trucks could also be seen entering the site from the entrance off Parkside Road, carrying sections of fencing. And cranes could be seen unloading large mobile containers off the back of flatbed trucks.
However, the public is still able to use the whole of the park at this stage, and dog walkers continued to take their pets across the parched yellow grass yesterday morning.
Tramlines runs from Friday, July 25 until Sunday, July 27, and the headliners include Sheffield Britpop abnd Pulp.
Other big names on the bill include The Reytons, Kasabian, Spiritualized, Franz Ferdinand, The Last Dinner Party, Rizzle Kicks, and Natasha Bedingfield.
