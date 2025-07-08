An urgent plea for support has been launched by an animal rescue charity after a severely injured stray dog was found in a “horrific” condition after being burnt.

Paddy is a stray that was brought in to Saving Yorkshire Poundies after being found with untreated burns.

The Rotherham-based charity is now appealing for donations to help with his overnight care.

The dog was discovered by a dog warden who immediately contacted the rescue charity for help.

Volunteers at the Helping Yorkshire Poundies were left “totally at a loss for words” upon seeing the extent of Paddy’s injuries.

The charity has shared photos online, describing them as graphic but necessary.

They show Paddy covered in what appears to be untreated chemical burns. His paws and ears are also severely infected.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies said: " We're sorry for the graphic photos but felt necessary to show you what this boy is going through."

His rescuers believe he has been left to suffer for some time, and said he is in “unspeakable pain”.

Despite having taken in several dogs in recent weeks, the team felt they couldn’t turn their backs on Paddy.

“He must have been going through absolute torture,” said a spokesperson for the charity.

“He is scared, in a lot of pain, and clearly traumatised. The discomfort he’s in is unbearable.”

“We are desperate, we need help to give Paddy the chance he deserves.” | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

Paddy has since been rushed to the vets and immediately admitted for overnight care, where he is being given medication to manage the pain and stabilise his condition.

The team hopes vets will soon be able to determine the full extent of his injuries and develop a plan for his recovery.

Now, the rescue is appealing for urgent donations to cover the cost of Paddy’s care, which has already reached £500 for the first night alone.

“We are desperate, we need help to give Paddy the chance he deserves, "said the spokesperson.

In addition to financial support, the charity is also searching for a foster carer who can provide a calm, quiet environment to support Paddy through his recovery.

They are looking for someone with no children or other pets, preferably home most of the day, and with a secure garden.

The charity say they could also open to experienced pet owners fostering Paddy if they keep him separated safely in a multi-pet home.

“This is a big ask, but we simply cannot put Paddy in a kennel,” they added.

“He needs love, patience, and a safe space to begin healing.”

To donate or express interest in fostering Paddy, supporters are urged to contact the rescue directly through their social media pages.