From the mind of a Sheffield superfan comes ‘A Leppland Christmas’, a story starring the members of Def Leppard - if they were reindeer.

Part children’s book, part nudge in the ribs for grown ups, the 24-page Christmas tale is a love letter from author and lifelong Leppard supporter David Allen and drawn by illustrator Craig Turver.

Author David Allen and illustrator Craig Turver presents 'A Lappland Christmas' - a festive children's book about the boys from Def Leppard... if they were reindeer.

David, 60, told The Star: “I’ve had some great feedback from fans - someone in America bought one and wrote online how it made them smile.

“It came about because there are all sorts of children’s books out there about Thin Lizzy and Iron Maiden, but no one is writing about Def Leppard.

“I think it’s a unique adaption - it’s the members of Def Leppard as reindeer delivering Def Leppard themed gifts in Sheffield and around the world. I don’t think anyone else is doing that.”

David says 'A Leppland Christmas' is packed with nods and hidden references for fans of Def Leppard to find.

David has been a Leppard fan from the very start and has been following the Sheffield band for over 40 years.

In fact, ‘Leppland’ is his second book about the boys behind hits like ‘Animal’ and ‘Pour Some Sugar On Me’.

He also penned ‘A Lucky Leppard fan,’ a 110-page memoir drawing on his extensive collection of ultra rare memorabilia and how he came by each piece - including a preserved one-of-a-kind ticket from the band’s first ever paid for gig, which misspells them as ‘Deff Lepard’.

David says the book has had interest from fans across the world, with orders coming in from the UK, America and Australia.

Like many of Def’s closest fans, he is touch with the boys regularly - claiming he is in a football prediction Facebook group with Joe Elliott and used to play golf with Rick Savage.

He also once designed a Def Leppard mug as a gift for the band, before frontman Joe later called from California asking if he could ship 24 more just like it.

David says the story’s verses and the illustrations by Craig Turver are chock full of references to the band’s career for fans to enjoy.

One review for Leppland online by David Church reads: “Adult Def Leppard fans will be delighted trying to find all of the explicit and the very many implicit nods to Def Leppard throughout.

“It really is like a Def Leppard Christmas treasure hunt... Although i know my Def Leppard inside and out, i didn’t find them all on the first read.“