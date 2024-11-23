Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ominous adverts claiming ‘The City is Ours’ have appeared across Sheffield - likely linked to the impending announcement of this year’s Tramlines line-up.

Advertising boards in the Steel City have begun asking ‘Sheffield, are you ready?’ while promising more to come at 6pm on Monday, November 25.

While the adverts aren’t branded, it is surreptitious that Hillsborough Park’s own music festival, Tramlines, is revealing its 2025 line on the same day at the same time.

“Trust us, 2025 is going to be an absolute banger,” organisers have said on the festival’s website.

They also promised: “Three of the most requested headliners + over 30 more acts will be announced.”

Meanwhile, the team’s official Facebook page has dropped more hints for treasure hunting fans.

The page has posted a list of 11 businesses - including Hillsborough Tap, Division Street’s Glass Onion, and Church Temple of Fun - claiming fans who visit between certain hours today (November 23) can see “a sneak peak at our saucy 2025 line up.”

It’s likely this is a hint at Tramlines’ recent tradition of producing themed bottles of Henderson’s Relish with the names of bands in their line up - perhaps the 11 businesses are saucy with spoilers.

They are:

- Molly's Café & Deli - 93 Middlewood Rd, Hillsborough, Sheffield S6 4GX

- The Depot Bakery - Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, S6 4HD

- Hillsborough Tap - 572-576 Langsett Rd, Hillsborough, Sheffield S6 2LX

- Annie Jude’s - 92 Middlewood Rd, Hillsborough, Sheffield S6 4HA

- Hillsborough Bookshop - 89 Middlewood Rd, Hillsborough, Sheffield S6 4GX

- Glass Onion - 65 Division St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 4GE

- Bear Tree Records - Unit 13, The Forum, 16, 127 Devonshire St, Sheffield S3 7SB

- The Leadmill - 6 Leadmill Rd, Sheffield S1 4SE

- The Hallamshire House - 49 Commonside, Sheffield S10 1GF

- Church - Temple of Fun - 4a Rutland Way, Sheffield S3 8DG

- Grub Records - 586 Queens Rd, Lowfield, Sheffield S2 4DU

It will leave fans speculating over the weekend which top talent Tramlines could have signed on that would Sheffield’s “most requested.”

It comes after Hillsborough’s own Human League drew an enormous, adoring crowd on day three of August 2024’s event - but, they lost out on headlining the Sunday to Snow Patrol.

It teases the possibility this year’s offering will be have Sheffield in the blood.

The list of contenders is broad - could it see the return of Arctic Monkeys to Hillsborough Park for the second time in two years? Will screamo thrashers Bring Me The Horizon make their (non cameo) Tramlines debut? Perhaps Def Leppard, Self Esteem, or Rotherham’s The Reytons?

Maybe the Human League’s Phil Oakley and Pulp’s Jarvis Cocker will fight bare chested on stage for the rights to play the weekend out, officiated by The Everly Pregnant Brothers - anything could happen.