Homes England has snapped up a former DIY superstore in Sheffield city centre to build flats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The government agency has confirmed it bought the former Wickes on Moore Street in October for an undisclosed amount.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store closed in August amid a row over whether the city council’s Clean Air Zone had killed trade. Wickes bosses said the lease expired on September 30.

The former Wickes, bottom left, is earmarked for 364 flats after being acquired by Homes England. | Google

Sheffield City Council’s emerging Local Plan considers the plot capable of delivering up to 364 new homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vision for the wider Moorfoot area, including the Council’s Moorfoot offices, is to create a new neighbourhood of up to 2,000 homes.

How the new Moorfoot neighbourhood could look. | JMP Architects

Homes England says it will start soft market testing for the Moorfoot neighbourhood in the new year, to secure a development partner to work with in 2025.

A scheme will then be advanced to secure planning permission in 2026, with development to commence on site after that.