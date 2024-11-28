Sheffield flats: Homes England snaps up former Wickes to build 364 flats
The government agency has confirmed it bought the former Wickes on Moore Street in October for an undisclosed amount.
The store closed in August amid a row over whether the city council’s Clean Air Zone had killed trade. Wickes bosses said the lease expired on September 30.
Sheffield City Council’s emerging Local Plan considers the plot capable of delivering up to 364 new homes.
Keep up to date on all of the latest headlines, team news, and breaking news from Sheffield Wednesday with The Star’s free daily football newsletter
The vision for the wider Moorfoot area, including the Council’s Moorfoot offices, is to create a new neighbourhood of up to 2,000 homes.
Homes England says it will start soft market testing for the Moorfoot neighbourhood in the new year, to secure a development partner to work with in 2025.
A scheme will then be advanced to secure planning permission in 2026, with development to commence on site after that.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.