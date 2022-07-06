The proposal by Blenheim Architecture to redevelop a plot of land occupied by a house called Southernwood on Dore Road is due to be discussed by Sheffield City Council’s planning committee on Tuesday (June 12).

The application seeks permission to demolish the house and build four detached homes.

They will have four floors, including a basement. Each home will have five large double bedrooms, plus a study, a playroom and a TV room on the upper floors.

Plans from Blenheim Architecture for four new homes on the site of a house on Dore Road, Dore, Sheffield are being considered by the city council's July planning committee

The driveway will be widened with a turning facility.

Planning permission was refused last December 2021 for demolition of the house to build two three-storey blocks with a total of 20 apartments with basement car parking, a communal garden area and landscaping works.

It was refused for not fitting into the surrounding area and was judged to “create a development that has an overbearing impact on existing neighbouring residents”, a report to the planning committee notes.

The report says seven people have made individual objections to the new plan, as well as Councillor Colin Ross, Dore Village Society and a planning consultant on behalf The Southernwood Development Neighbourhood Group.

A 3D view from Blenheim Architecture of proposed new homes on the site of a house on Dore Road, Dore, Sheffield. The scheme is being considered by the city council's July planning committee

Their concerns included that the houses were overdeveloped or ‘squashed’ and three-storey buildings would appear high and out of keeping with properties on Dore Road.

There were fears the new homes might overlook or overshadow neighbours.

Objectors referred to wildlife that visits the site, including bats, badgers, foxes, owls and grass snakes.

Another concern was that sight lines on the drive may mean vehicles joining the road having to pull put too far in order to be able to see properly.

Seven people wrote in support of the application and one response was described as neutral.

Planning department officials are recommending acceptance of the new plan with certain conditions attached.

Because the council has not identified a five-year supply of new housing sites, the rules are skewed in favour of approving plans unless there is a significant adverse impact, the report says.