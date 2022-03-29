Dore Gilbert and Sullivan Society: 11 pictures of Pirates of Penzance through the years as group puts on new production

Gilbert and Sullivan’s classic comedy of comic buccaneers, beautiful maidens and bungling bobbies on the beat has been an international favourite since its 1879 premiere.

And members of Dore Gilbert and Sullivan Society decided it would the perfect choice for their half century celebration, having previously presented versions of the show to great acclaim in 1980, 1987, 1999 and 2012.

The winning blend of riotous comedy and magical music comes to the Montgomery Theatre in Surrey Street, Sheffield, from April 6 to 9, in a colourful new production directed by Graham Weston, with musical direction by Martin Yates.

“Dore are well known for presenting classic Gilbert and Sullivan and The Pirates of Penzance has always proved extremely popular for us so it seemed the perfect time to revisit what has always been one of Gilbert and Sullivan’s greatest and most enduring hits,” said society chairman Alan Wade.

“Our audiences always enjoy our traditional approach to the world of G&S but that doesn’t mean there won’t be a few surprises along the way in this new production.”

Before curtain rises on this new revival, here’s a chance to take a lot at all four previous productions - and see if you can identify any of the cast, some of whom are still with the company today.

For tickets call 07565 805405, visit doregass.weebly.com or email [email protected]

Here are some pictures from the archive of past Pirates productions by the society.

