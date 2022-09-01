Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​​​​​​The telecoms giant will take all of ‘Endeavour’ a £27m seven-storey block under construction on Sheaf Street.

The long term commitment is being hailed a major vote of confidence for the regional economy as it moves on from Covid.

How Endeavour, right, will look when staff move in at the end of 2023.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BT says it will move staff in from other offices but has no plans to close any in South Yorkshire. The doors are set to open at the end of 2023.

It will add to BT Group’s presence in the city, with Plusnet headquartered on Pinfold Street in Sheffield city centre.

Brent Matthews, BT property director, said: “Despite the economic challenges and changes to working patterns caused by the pandemic, we think this is an important investment and it secures our presence in Sheffield and Yorkshire. This investment follows the refurbishment of our Doncaster contact centre.”

Brent Matthews said the move secured BT's presence in Sheffield.

Endeavour is being built by Kevin McCabe’s Scarborough Group International.

Planning permission was obtained in 2016 and Scarborough said it was talking to a potential occupier in 2019. Construction started in spring 2021.

Development director Adam Varley said: “BT Group’s letting is not only significant because it represents the largest single office letting in Sheffield for six years, it is also a long-term commitment to the city and a major vote of confidence for the regional economy.”

It is the fourth building the firm has built on its ‘Digital Campus’.

BT Group employs 6,400 in Yorkshire at BT, Plusnet EE and Openreach.