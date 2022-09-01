News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

BT moving 1,000 workers into £27m new office in Sheffield - and this is the location

BT is set to move up to 1,000 workers into a new building in Sheffield in ‘the largest office letting in the city in six years’.

By David Walsh
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 2:31 pm

​​​​​​The telecoms giant will take all of ‘Endeavour’ a £27m seven-storey block under construction on Sheaf Street.

The long term commitment is being hailed a major vote of confidence for the regional economy as it moves on from Covid.

Read More

Read More
Receivers give update on future of Barnsley's Alhambra mini-Meadowall after it w...
How Endeavour, right, will look when staff move in at the end of 2023.

Most Popular

BT says it will move staff in from other offices but has no plans to close any in South Yorkshire. The doors are set to open at the end of 2023.

It will add to BT Group’s presence in the city, with Plusnet headquartered on Pinfold Street in Sheffield city centre.

Brent Matthews, BT property director, said: “Despite the economic challenges and changes to working patterns caused by the pandemic, we think this is an important investment and it secures our presence in Sheffield and Yorkshire. This investment follows the refurbishment of our Doncaster contact centre.”

NEWS: Museums could become 'warm banks'

Brent Matthews said the move secured BT's presence in Sheffield.

Endeavour is being built by Kevin McCabe’s Scarborough Group International.

Planning permission was obtained in 2016 and Scarborough said it was talking to a potential occupier in 2019. Construction started in spring 2021.

NEWS: Park Hill's popularity soars as flats come 'full circle'

Development director Adam Varley said: “BT Group’s letting is not only significant because it represents the largest single office letting in Sheffield for six years, it is also a long-term commitment to the city and a major vote of confidence for the regional economy.”

It is the fourth building the firm has built on its ‘Digital Campus’.

BT Group employs 6,400 in Yorkshire at BT, Plusnet EE and Openreach.

NEWS: Crisis-hit airport 'could close at the end of October'

NEWS: Which new buildings have takers in £470m Heart of City development?

To continue holding the powerful to account and giving people a voice, The Star needs you to subscribe, please