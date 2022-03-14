Property: House sellers in Sheffield get stuck into DIY to make their property ship-shape when it goes to market

Figures from Purplebricks, the leading UK tech-led estate agent, show 86 per cent of city sellers are to roll up their sleeves and get stuck into DIY proving that despite the recent red hot property market they want to make the most of their home.

Only 14 per cent of house sellers in Sheffield did nothing to make their property more sellable while others were ready to go the extra mile by writing a seller’s book to showcase the property.

The research showed 14 per cent of homeowners have written a detailed 'sellers book' showing the property’s best assets and selling points and one in five sellers (20 per cent) opted to do all the viewings themselves with prospective buyers.

When it comes to DIY more than a third of women – 34 per cent - are doing home improvements themselves before putting their property on the market, compared to 28 per cent of men. A quarter of men would choose to employ a tradesperson to fix any issues rather than tackle it themselves, compared to just 18 per centof women.

There’s also a generational divide when it comes to DIY decisions - only 12 per cent of over 55s would call in a professional tradesperson to make their home ready to sell compared to almost a quarter of those aged 16-24.

Tactics employed by Sheffield sellers to make their home more sellable include redecorating the interior at 25 per cent, landscaping the garden at 20 per cent, and purchasing new home furnishings at 17 per cent.

And while current trends are for striking maximalist interiors, when looking for a property the most sought after interiors were contemporary interiors with neutral colours, favoured by 45 per cent. White or magnolia shades are still in demand with a quarter looking for this in their new property.

The message is don’t mock magnolia but remember bold and bright interiors with on-trend colours were favoured by over a quarter at 28 per cent, higher than the national average of 23 per cent.

Philip Price, Purplebricks’ area director, said: “Our research shows that, despite high buyer demand, house-proud sellers are still going the extra mile to ensure their home will find a buyer.

"Whether calling in expert tradespeople or rolling up their sleeves and getting stuck into home improvements themselves, people are not resting on their laurels when it comes to creating a great home.”

He added: “Although the market is buoyant, we are seeing that making an effort to improve a property still does pay off. Properties that are decorated to a high spec are getting snapped up quicker, and for a higher price.”

Top tips are that first impressions count so start with the front door. Use a microfiber cloth or a vacuum to get rid of any loose dirt, then give it a good clean with soapy water. Polish any door knobs and letter boxes, and touch up any damaged paintwork.