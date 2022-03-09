The five recently developed Sheffield apartments will bet auctioned with a guide price starting at £300,000.

By Rob Hollingworth
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 12:20 pm

The property is on Hastilar Road South, Manor, and will be sold by Auction House South Yorkshire on April 7.

Four of the apartments have been finished and are ready to occupy, says the brochure.

It adds: “These have a modern finish with gas central heating and their own separate entrance.

“A fifth apartment separate from the main building has a water supply, gas supply, and secondary electricity supply but requires completing internally.

“Once all five apartments are let, the development will generate in the region of £33,000 per annum. Located on the outskirts of Sheffield, less than 10 minutes away from the city centre.”

For more details visit https://www.auctionhouse.co.uk/southyorkshire/auction/lot/113043 or call 0114 223 0777.

Bathroom

This is a bathroom at the property on Hastilar Road South, Manor.

Photo: Auction House South Yorkshire

Auction

The property will be sold by Auction House South Yorkshire on April 7.

Photo: Auction House South Yorkshire

Ready

Four of the apartments have been finished and are ready to occupy, says the brochure.

Photo: Auction House South Yorkshire

Modern

The four completed apartments have a modern finish.

Photo: Auction House South Yorkshire

