The property is on Hastilar Road South, Manor, and will be sold by Auction House South Yorkshire on April 7.

Four of the apartments have been finished and are ready to occupy, says the brochure.

It adds: “These have a modern finish with gas central heating and their own separate entrance.

“A fifth apartment separate from the main building has a water supply, gas supply, and secondary electricity supply but requires completing internally.

“Once all five apartments are let, the development will generate in the region of £33,000 per annum. Located on the outskirts of Sheffield, less than 10 minutes away from the city centre.”

For more details visit https://www.auctionhouse.co.uk/southyorkshire/auction/lot/113043 or call 0114 223 0777.

