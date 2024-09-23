Wendys Sheffield: Fast-food chain giving away burgers for 1p
Whether you’re looking for a bargain, or you’re a broke student - on Monday, September 23, customers can claim a burger for just 1p at Wendys.
On Monday, the chain’s ‘Dave’s Single’ burger - a quarter-pounder with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion - can be bought for just one pence with no minimum spend.
Locations taking part in the promotion include both of Sheffield’s venues - on High Street in the city centre, and at Arena Square, which only opened up last month.
The company said: “We expect hundreds of people to be queuing through the day for a taste of our famous fresh never-frozen square burgers for only one Great British pence.”
Wendys at Arena Square opened in August following the unexpected closure of Papa’s Fish & Chips. The chippy restaurant and takeaway had only been open for just over a year.
Its closure was soon followed by what appears to be the closure of the Papa’s in Crystal Peaks, which was marked as ‘permanently closed’ on Google in August.
Wendy’s tempting deal coincides with The Star’s Food & Drink Month, which has seen us celebrate all things food and drink, as well as champion the hospitality industry in Sheffield.
