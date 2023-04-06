News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield fish & chips: Grand opening at Papa's for Good Friday comes with chance to win free fish for a year

Visitors who visit a Sheffield fish & chip shop for its grand opening on Good Friday are in with a chance to win free dinners for a year.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 6th Apr 2023, 19:16 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 19:48 BST

Papa’s Fish & Chips is opening its second venue in the Steel City on Good Friday tomorrow (April 7) to give hungry residents a new place to go for the Easter holiday’s 'traditional fish supper’.

After opening in Crystal Peaks last year, Papa's has now taken over the former Eighteen Ten pub in Arena Court opposite the Utilita Arena for their new venture.

And, every visitor who comes to eat on opening day will be given a raffle ticket to win free fish and chips with the restaurant for a year.

Papa's has used the Eighteen Ten's huge layout to create a traditional restaurant serving pub classics with a dining area and a bar, as well as a takeaway counter in the rear.

Papa’s launches on April 7 from 11:30. Check out our gallery below for more information.

