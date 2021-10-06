Wazwan: New Kashmiri-inspired restaurant and cocktail bar to open in heart of Sheffield city centre

Wazwān restaurant and its sister cocktail bar Hungāma are set to open on Leopold Square on Monday, October 4; and as part of their soft launch, those dining at Wazwān between October 4 and October 17 can benefit from 50 per cent off food.

The business has been created by Yorkshire brother and sister team Yousef and Hibah Mahmood, who hail from a long line of culinary experts.

Their grandfather and grandmother, Mohammed Sabir MBE and Fazilat Sabir, founded the award-winning Aagrah restaurant group in 1977, and Fazilat still works with the Wazwān chefs on the creation of new food dishes, with her time-honoured recipes available on the menu.

Wazwān and Hungāma will be housed within the former Aagrah premises in Leopold Square.

A spokesperson for the venues said they will seek to ‘take guests on a journey of discovery into rich Kashmiri culture and its tastes and customs, balancing time-honoured tradition with up-to-the-minute culinary and cocktail innovation’.

They promise to combine authentic cuisine from the Indian subcontinent with the best Yorkshire produce and traditional Kashmiri hospitality.

Food review of Wazwan in Leopold Square. Picture Scott Merrylees

“Local suppliers are central to the venue’s philosophy, and a constant dialogue with producers ensures the finest ingredients all year round. The best fresh fruit and vegetables are carefully selected from Ahmed Foods in Bradford; meat is sourced from local Sheffield suppliers, and seafood comes from Warners in nearby Doncaster. The house beer and draught lines are brewed in Kirkstall near Leeds, chosen specifically for their perfect pairing with the Kashmir dishes,” added the spokesperson.

Wazwān’s menu ranges from fares made famous at the Imperial Mughal Courts to favourites of street food vendors across India. The restaurant is a gathering place for modern foodies. It is deliberately accessible and inclusive at just £25.00 – £35.00 per head, including food and drink.

Signature cocktails include the Qahwa Martini, made with an aromatic Kahsmiri spice blend, and black & gold, a long tipple brimming with complex flavours and made with vodka, ginger, honey and Kashmiri tea leaves.

There is also a varied menu of non-alcoholic cocktails for tee-totallers and those drinking less.

Visit www.wazwan-lsq.com for more information.