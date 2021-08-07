Watch as live music in Sheffield city centre kicks off summer of free events

Summer in The Outdoor City, which has been organised by Sheffield City Council, boasts a packed calendar of music festivals, art trails, and food and drink markets over the coming weeks and months.

The programme kicks off with three days of live music in Leopold Square this weekend.

More performances are taking place at Tudor Square thanks to a collaboration between The Leadmill, Sheffield University and Yellow Bus Events.

Summer in The Outdoor City has been supported by the Council’s Economic Recovery Fund, a grant scheme to help businesses bounce back from the challenges presented by Covid-19.

Councillor Paul Turpin said: “After so many months of quiet streets and closed doors we want to support businesses to put the spotlight on all the incredible talent we have in Sheffield, from artisan makers and chefs to musicians and performers, and shout about the great people and places in our city.

“Covid-19 restrictions have really impacted on our businesses over the past 18 months, so it was important that we put the Economic Recovery Fund in place to support areas to relaunch creatively and sustainably and I’m really proud of the diverse and exciting programme of events that are planned for the coming months."

Sheffield Music Trails is taking place on Saturday and again on August 21 and 28.

Leadmill in the Square is taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

The trails have been described as “a unique opportunity to catch some of the finest artists in the UK performing for free, at a fantastic selection of our city’s unbeatable independent venue spaces.”

Festival on the Square will take place at Tudor Square from 16 to 30 August, “celebrating the cream of the crop of Sheffield’s creative arts scene”.

Additionally, a brand-new monthly market celebrating independent businesses will be held on Division Street on 21 August, 18 September, 9 October and 6 November.