Seven fat cat director jobs up for grabs at Sheffield City Council - paying up to £154,000

The authority is advertising for two executive directors - of ‘city futures’ and ‘operational services’ - paying between £127,000 and £154,000.

It also wants five directors on £91,000 for economic development, investment and climate change, street scene and regulations, head of commissioning and direct services.

Earlier this month the authority predicted an overspend on its revenue budget of £43.4m.

Under the headline ‘Incredible futures Made in Sheffield’, the job advert states: “From stainless steel to medical prosthetics, yesterday's inventions were just the start. Now it's time to define tomorrow.

“We're one of the UK's leading cities, with an exceptional history and reputation to build on. We're supporting our communities and businesses out of the pandemic, tackling inequalities, celebrating our people and cultures, and bursting with innovation and invention.”

Council employees also have access to a ‘wide range of benefits, from a generous pension scheme to the opportunity to a tax-free bike’.

The authority’s website states that the Local Government Pension Scheme is a ‘valuable part of your pay and reward package’.

Full time employees get 25 days’ leave a year, increasing to 30 days after 5 years’ continuous service, as well as public holidays.

The website adds: “We offer schemes which can help you improve your work-life balance, including purchasing additional annual leave (pro-rata for part-time employees) within a given period of time.

“You can also apply for a career break (if you have over 12 month’s continuous service) or a temporary reduction in hours. This is dependent on service requirements.

“As a Sheffield City Council employee you have the right to request flexible working and there are various options to improve your work-life balance, eg flexi-time scheme, working compressed hours, term-time working, reduced hours, job sharing etc.

“You can access special offers and discounts including gym discounts, parking discounts, shop discounts, Northern Rail discounts, Vodafone Advantage scheme where you can save up to 30 per cent on monthly bundles.”

The authority also offers reduced private health insurance and discounted yoga, circuits and group cycling before and after work at the health and wellbeing space in the Moorfoot building.

