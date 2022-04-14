Volunteers install Swift boxes for migrating birds in Sheffield suburb

A group of volunteers have installed more than 100 bird boxes to help migrating Swifts flying up to the UK from Africa.

By Lee Peace
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 10:36 am

Members of S11 Swifts fitted the boxes in and around Ringinglow Road.

They have been made by the charity WORK Ltd.

Left to right Fran Grace, Paul Petch, Nathan Jones (holding swift box), Katie Taylor, Peter Gilbert and Nicola Gilbert.

They are available to order, costing £20, from https://www.facebook.com/worklimited/

S11 Swifts are one of several groups that look out for the welfare of Swifts in Sheffield.

