Volunteers install Swift boxes for migrating birds in Sheffield suburb
A group of volunteers have installed more than 100 bird boxes to help migrating Swifts flying up to the UK from Africa.
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 10:36 am
Members of S11 Swifts fitted the boxes in and around Ringinglow Road.
They have been made by the charity WORK Ltd.
They are available to order, costing £20, from https://www.facebook.com/worklimited/
S11 Swifts are one of several groups that look out for the welfare of Swifts in Sheffield.