Volunteers install Swift boxes for migrating birds in Sheffield suburb

Members of S11 Swifts fitted the boxes in and around Ringinglow Road.

They have been made by the charity WORK Ltd.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Left to right Fran Grace, Paul Petch, Nathan Jones (holding swift box), Katie Taylor, Peter Gilbert and Nicola Gilbert.

They are available to order, costing £20, from https://www.facebook.com/worklimited/