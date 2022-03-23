The final preparations are being made ahead of the grand opening of Antler Grill and Wine in Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, in early April.

The restaurant is the brainchild of Meysam Iravani who is originally from Iran and previously lived in London where he worked as a chef in some of the capital city’s most popular Persian restaurants such as Belgrave and Berejak.

His journey to opening his own place in Sheffield started three years ago when a friend told him about a business that was available to buy in the city.

Meysam said he really liked ‘the city, the nature, the Peak District and Rivelin’ and so decided to buy the takeaway business in Hillsborough.

He went on to sell the business last year in order to pursue his ‘lifetime ambition’ of opening his own restaurant.

The 35-year-old said: “We hope to impress you with our dishes that will be simple but with a twist. Any dish served will have a completely unique recepture and seasoning found nowhere else in Sheffield.”

