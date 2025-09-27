My first cronut and a curious mushroom latte at Cawa in Broomhill hinted that this might be Sheffield’s best-kept coffee secret.

After years of walking past Cawa in Broomhill – peering through the windows as an 18-year-old fresher, wondering why there was always a queue – I finally stepped inside.

Back then, I’d always notice the displays of fresh bread and bakes. They looked so homey, but somehow I never found the time to go in. Today, that changed and I finally learnt just why the queues never cease.

The café has two very distinct moods. The original shop, smaller and cosier, feels like the perfect spot to curl up with a coffee. But the extension in the old bank next door is a different world: upmarket, modern-glam chic. In the middle of it all stands a beautiful tree you can actually sit at – a spot Deon Jacobs, the business development director, tells me kids love. Outside, greenery sits beneath the blue sign, and that leafy theme carries inside.

The old bank floors remain, giving the space a Greek feel – Athens in miniature, with classic blue tiles beneath high windows and open-plan modernity. Even the walkway from the old shop to the bank extension feels unique. The walls are adorned with striking pieces by David Harrison, which will rotate with upcoming art auctions, adding another layer of flair and life to the space.

I was greeted by the ever-smiling Deon, who immediately put me at ease. Cue the familiar panic: so much choice, too many good options, and me already buzzing from the coffee I’d inhaled earlier that morning. I wanted something different, so I went with Deon’s recommendation: a turmeric latte.

I’ve made turmeric lattes at home before (mainly because I’m a sucker for anything marketed as “good for you”), but they never hit the spot – too grainy, like someone had spilt curry powder into warm milk. This, however, was art. It arrived with perfect latte art topped with dainty purple petals that popped against the golden yellow. Instagram gold. But it wasn’t just how it looked that sold me - creamy, lightly sweet and not overpowering – this was wellness in a cup without tasting like punishment.

Of course, I couldn’t stop there. I’d spotted a cronut behind the counter, which somehow I’d never tried before. It is essentially a croissant, with a doughnut shape, but with a sugar dipped exterior and flavoured cream inside. Being the most basic pumpkin-spice-loving girl out there, when Deon mentioned the pumpkin spice flavour, I knew it had my name on it. Black icing, a tiny pumpkin decoration on top – almost too pretty to eat.

Biting into the cronut was a glorious, sticky mess. Layers of croissant dough, a thick pumpkin-spice filling oozing out, sugar crystals crunching on the outside. As an icing connoisseur, I was sceptical of the black icing – surely something that looks like Halloween slime shouldn’t taste this good. I was also struck by the volume of pastry I got, none of the stingy measurements you might find at other chain stores.

While I tucked in, Deon told me more about Cawa’s ethos. This isn’t just a coffee shop parachuted into Sheffield – it’s deeply rooted here. As he put it: “We like to put money into the area. When you hand money over at the counter, it goes straight back into Sheffield. The new bank extension was built by local contractors, the food is baked fresh every day in Tinsley, and all our milk comes from our cow Molly, right here on a local farm.”

The café reflects Sheffield life perfectly: mums with buggies after the school run, students drifting in at student o’clock, and freelancers tapping away on laptops. Everyone seems to find their corner. Half the fun for me was being able to sit back and people watch all of these different faces going about their day.

And then – because clearly turmeric latte and pumpkin spice cronut weren’t enough – I had to try a sip of the mushroom latte. Mildly coffee-like but with earthy, nutty notes from the mushroom extracts, it was soothing. According to Harvard Medical School (yes, I Googled it later), mushroom coffee is packed with antioxidants, may support metabolism and could even help slow aging. Did I just discover the elixir of life in Broomhill... perhaps.

The menu is stacked with temptations: classic coffees, teas, iced lattes, hot chocolates (white hot chocolate has rave reviews), plus inventive specials like Oreo latte, beetroot hot chocolate, peanut butter latte, and salted caramel mocha. The prices are on par with a chain, but with far better quality and about 500 per cent more personality.

I walked out buzzing – partly from sugar, partly from the atmosphere. Cawa isn’t just a coffee stop; it’s a Sheffield institution. I’m hoping to return soon, and next time, I’ll be dragging along a friend who needs the full ‘welcome to Sheffield’ experience.