A Broomhill café has launched an innovative new venture that will see its venue double as an art gallery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

La Reserve by Cawa, on Fulwood Road, will officially open the new-look space to invited guests later this month.

More than 20 pieces of artwork will initially be on display, accompanied by the existing artificial acer tree centrepiece and partially mosaic titled floor – the latter of these a feature of the unit’s previous HSBC bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Galyna Hayat – who opened the first Cawa Café in Sheffield in 2017 - said the move was continuing their work of “building community” and aimed to give customers “something really extraordinary to sit and enjoy”.

A Sheffield cafe has announced it will double up as a gallery with the arrival of 20 art pieces for its walls

“We’re not seeking to stand out – we’re seeking to express,” she told The Star.

“Since we opened, we wanted to bring the best possible quality food at affordable prices to as many people as we can, so that community experience what they used to experience what they used to experience back in the 1950s – a strong sense of identity, a strong sense of belonging, and good healthy food.”

“This space is actually asking for the artwork. We put in our heart and soul and we hope people notice.”

The “amazing and inspiring” art which Hayat has been working to introduce is that of Northern artist David Allison.