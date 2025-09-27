Plans to convert a once-popular fish and chip shop into a cafe have been approved despite one person’s objection.

Greystones Fish Bar closed permanently in the summer of 2024.

It is believed the closure came about as the couple who ran it for many years chose to retire.

The business, on the corner of Greystones and Blair Athol roads, had previously been an unchanging fixture in the neighbourhood beloved by its many regular customers.

A chippy that had historically been packed with customers now sits empty. However, new plans recently approved by Sheffield City Council will now see the site be converted into a cafe. | S70 Media

A year on from its closure, in July 2025, an application was sent to the council’s planning board with plans to convert the takeaway into a cafe.

And earlier this week (September 22), the local authority have revealed that the plans have been given a stamp of approval.

Developers now have three years to undertake the necessary work, which includes the demolition of an outbuilding and construction of a new wall in the kitchen to create a hallway leading to the stairwell for the first-floor apartments.

A single-storey rear extension will be built for use as storage and a toilet.

The cafe itself would be split into two spaces, with a counter for serving at the front and seating area to the rear.

A new wall would also be constructed in the kitchen, to provide a new hallway that leads to the upstairs flat, separating it from the business.

Operating hours have been agreed as 7am to 7pm, though the owner says ‘I doubt a tenant will use all this’.

Two comments were sent in, one described as ‘neutral’ listing concerns with parking and bin services, while another objected.

The objector wrote: “Two minutes up the road on the corner of Greystones Road and Ranby Road there is a cafe.

“At the beginning of Greystones Road left and right to Ecclesall Road there are lots of cafes.

“I don't think I need another cafe opposite my house, parking in the area is awful this will only make things worse.”