Sheffield cafes: South Indian and English cafe to replace newsagent on popular Division Street
Division News closed earlier this year after more than a decade at the location, in Sheffield city centre..
In October last year, a planning application was submitted for a takeaway by businessman Tojo Jos, and a notice was placed on the front of the shop.
Now signs have gone up showing it will open as Sheeby’s Kitchen, a South Indian and English cafe.
The business is at number 60 Division Street next to Copper Pot cafe. They are on a section of the street that is closed to traffic allowing businesses to benefit from outside tables and chairs.