A long-standing newsagent has been replaced by an eaterie on a popular Sheffield street.

Division News closed earlier this year after more than a decade at the location, in Sheffield city centre..

In October last year, a planning application was submitted for a takeaway by businessman Tojo Jos, and a notice was placed on the front of the shop.

The application was withdrawn in December last year.

Now signs have gone up showing it will open as Sheeby’s Kitchen, a South Indian and English cafe.

The business is at number 60 Division Street next to Copper Pot cafe. They are on a section of the street that is closed to traffic allowing businesses to benefit from outside tables and chairs.

