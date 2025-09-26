A long-standing newsagent has been replaced by an eaterie on a popular Sheffield street.

Division News closed earlier this year after more than a decade at the location, in Sheffield city centre..

In October last year, a planning application was submitted for a takeaway by businessman Tojo Jos, and a notice was placed on the front of the shop.

Division News on Division Street is set to be replaced by Sheeby's Kitchen. | nw

The application was withdrawn in December last year.

Now signs have gone up showing it will open as Sheeby’s Kitchen, a South Indian and English cafe.

The business is at number 60 Division Street next to Copper Pot cafe. They are on a section of the street that is closed to traffic allowing businesses to benefit from outside tables and chairs.