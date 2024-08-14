Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A famous Sheffield hotel is set to reopen tomorrow with an acclaimed chef at the helm.

Tom Lawson outisde The Psalter Hotel with Max Scotford, of Sheffield company Bullion, which is supplying the hot chocolate. Photo: The Psalter Hotel | The Psalter Hotel

The Psalter is due to open on Thursday, August 15, following a soft launch this evening, Wednesday, August 14.

The hotel includes a bar and a 50-seat restaurant, which will be open seven days a week, for brunch, between 7.30am and 3pm, each day, and for tea and dinner, from 5pm to 9pm.

The main bar, which has an outside terrace, will be open from 8am until 11pm each day. There’s also a separate bar available for private bookings, which can accommodate up to 24 people.

There will be a ‘cosy hour’, The Psalter’s version of a happy hour, between 3pm and 6pm, when customers can enjoy house beer, wine, prosecco and gin and tonics with free nibbles, or indulge in half-price hot chocolate, from the award-winning Sheffield maker Bullion.

What is on the menu at The Psalter?

The restaurant will serve modern British sharing plates, made using locally sourced seasonal ingredients, with prices ranging from £3/4 for smaller dishes up to around £30 for more substantial plates.

Tom told The Star: “It’s an accessible price point. If you want to call in for cocktails and some chicken wings you can do that, or you can make a night of it in the bar, or you can reserve a table at the restaurant for a bit of a celebration. There’s something for everybody at different times.”

He told how the menu includes ‘amazing’ sausages from Pipers Artisan Sausages in Crosspool, who are also supplying black pudding and bacon for the breakfasts and brunches.

Another highlight, for those with a sweet tooth, are the doughnuts with a Bullion chocolate sauce.

Other mouthwatering dishes include Wortley lamb cutlets with salsa verde; Hendo-yaki glazed salmon skewers; and St Austell Mussels cooked in Our Cow Molly cream.

The head chef at The Psalter is the ‘excellent’ Kyle Leek-Spooner, with whom Tom previously worked at Rafters at Riverside House Hotel.

‘Very exciting to be opening’

The Psalter Hotel, on Psalter Lane, Sharrow, Sheffield, is officially reopening on Thursday, August 15. Photo: The Psalter Hotel | The Psalter Hotel

Tom told The Star how there had already been more than 130 bookings this week for the restaurant and although reservations for rooms at the hotel only opened last week, it had already taken bookings from people watching the World Snooker Championships next year and attending graduation ceremonies int he city.

He added that there was still plenty of space for walk-ins most days.

“It’s very exciting to be opening,” he said. “It’s been a hard slog for the last six weeks. We’ve done almost a full refurbishment and built the kitchen and restaurant, and we have a team of 36 staff starting with us to begin with.”

Only 14 of the 21 rooms have been completed so far, with the remainder set to be available to book following the second phase of the refurbishment.

Tom has previously spoken of his aim to combine great produce with the famous Sheffield hospitality at the hotel, creating a ‘welcoming environment where both locals and visitors can enjoy exceptional food and comfortable, stylish accommodation’.

For more information, and to make a reservation, visit: https://psaltersheffield.co.uk/