It’s just over a month since the four-star Radisson Blu hotel on Pinstone Street, with a rooftop bar and restaurant overlooking the Peace Gardens, officially opened on July 2. Many guests have loved their stay there, based on the reviews, while others have been less impressed.

The new hotel has an average rating of 3.7/5 stars based on 15 Google reviews, with the score dragged down by two one-star reviews which appear to be from the same couple.

One four-star review praised the ‘fresh, bright and spotless’ interior and the ‘friendly staff’, adding that the rooms were ‘pretty good’ despite some ‘teething problems.

But the guest said two ‘bad points’ were the lack of phones in the rooms making it harder to contact reception, and the ‘pretty soulless’ bar/restaurant where they claimed the atmosphere wasn’t helped by the ‘really terrible hold music they play’.

Another customer praised the ‘spacious’ room, ‘comfy’ bed and ‘nice decor, but only gave the hotel a two-star review due to a miscommunication over booking breakfast.

The five-star reviews include one praising the ‘amazing’ staff and ‘lovely’ restaurant, and another branding the hotel ‘fab’ and highlighting the ‘great location’, ‘spotless’ room and ‘comfy’ bed.

In a third five star review, a customer shared their ‘amazing experience’, including the ‘lovely’ food and ‘great ambience’ at the restaurant.

In two very similar one-star reviews, the guests complained about rubbish outside their room and said staff had knocked on their door at midnight to ask them to turn down music the customers said wasn’t playing.

There was a third one-star review but that guest described the hotel as ‘luxury’ and ‘great value’, suggesting they may have intended to leave a higher rating.

The 154-bedroom hotel on Pinstone Street includes conference rooms, a fitness centre and the speakeasy-style Governor Gupta restaurant and cocktail bar.

It is a key part of the £470 million Heart of the City II regeneration scheme, which also includes the huge new Cambridge Street Collective food hall and the soon-to-open Leah’s Yard creative and retail hub.

