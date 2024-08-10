British Restaurant Awards 2024: The 10 restaurants and takeaways nominated for best in Sheffield and UK

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 10th Aug 2024, 07:00 GMT

Nine Sheffield restaurants are competing to be crowned the best in the city, with a takeaway in the running to be named Britain’s best.

The nominations for the British Restaurant Awards 2024 have been announced, with voting now open.

No Sheffield restaurants have made the shortlist for the overall restaurant of the year award.

But the nine establishments vying to be named the best restaurant in Sheffield include Italian, Indian, seafood and classic British restaurants, some of which have been recommended by the Michelin Guide.

The popular Sheffield takeaway Munchies, meanwhile, is one of eight venues nominated to be crowned the UK’s best takeaway restaurant. It’s up against takeaways in Bournemouth, London, Portsmouth, Belfast and Bristol.

The winners are set to be announced at the 6th Annual British Restaurant Awards ceremony at the Crown London Hotel on August 28.

Carluccio’s at Meadowhall was named Sheffield’s best restaurant in last year’s awards, while Neon Fish, on Archer Road, Millhouses, won in 2022.

Below are all the Sheffield restaurants and takeaways nominated in the British Restaurant Awards 2024. Voting is open until August 26 at www.britishrestaurantawards.org/voting.

This Glossop Road pizzeria has an average rating of 4.9 stars from 588 reviews on Google. One customer wrote: "Incredible pizza! Visited Sheffield over the weekend to meet some friends and best pizza ever, I'm even still thinking about it! The crust is light and toppings were flavoursome and not at all greasy." It is nominated for Best Sheffield Restaurant in the British Restaurant Awards 2024.

1. Napoli Centro

This Glossop Road pizzeria has an average rating of 4.9 stars from 588 reviews on Google. One customer wrote: "Incredible pizza! Visited Sheffield over the weekend to meet some friends and best pizza ever, I'm even still thinking about it! The crust is light and toppings were flavoursome and not at all greasy." It is nominated for Best Sheffield Restaurant in the British Restaurant Awards 2024. | National World Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Piccolos is an authentic family-run Italian restaurant, set over two floors on Convent Walk, just off Glossop Road, in Sheffield city centre. Established in 1998, it has an average score of 4.7 stars from more than 500 Google reviews. It is nominated for Best Sheffield Restaurant in the British Restaurant Awards 2024.

2. Piccolos

Piccolos is an authentic family-run Italian restaurant, set over two floors on Convent Walk, just off Glossop Road, in Sheffield city centre. Established in 1998, it has an average score of 4.7 stars from more than 500 Google reviews. It is nominated for Best Sheffield Restaurant in the British Restaurant Awards 2024. | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Neon Fish, located in the stunning old park lodge overlooking Millhouses Park, is one of Sheffield's most popular seafood restaurants. It has an average rating of 4.6/5 from 88 Google reviews. Diners have praised the 'proper top quality seafood', and the Sunday roasts are particularly popular. It is nominated for Best Sheffield Restaurant in the British Restaurant Awards 2024.

3. Neon Fish

Neon Fish, located in the stunning old park lodge overlooking Millhouses Park, is one of Sheffield's most popular seafood restaurants. It has an average rating of 4.6/5 from 88 Google reviews. Diners have praised the 'proper top quality seafood', and the Sunday roasts are particularly popular. It is nominated for Best Sheffield Restaurant in the British Restaurant Awards 2024. | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Old Vicarage, in Ridgeway, Sheffield, has been recommended by the Michelin Guide for its “sophisticated dishes with assured flavours and subtle modern influences.” The fine dining restaurant has a 4.7/5 rating from 157 Google reviews, with one diner calling it a 'fantastic restaurant for a special occasion'. It is nominated for Best Sheffield Restaurant in the British Restaurant Awards 2024.

4. The Old Vicarage

The Old Vicarage, in Ridgeway, Sheffield, has been recommended by the Michelin Guide for its “sophisticated dishes with assured flavours and subtle modern influences.” The fine dining restaurant has a 4.7/5 rating from 157 Google reviews, with one diner calling it a 'fantastic restaurant for a special occasion'. It is nominated for Best Sheffield Restaurant in the British Restaurant Awards 2024. | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FoodSheffieldRestaurantsTakeawayNominations
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice