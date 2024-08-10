The nominations for the British Restaurant Awards 2024 have been announced, with voting now open.

No Sheffield restaurants have made the shortlist for the overall restaurant of the year award.

But the nine establishments vying to be named the best restaurant in Sheffield include Italian, Indian, seafood and classic British restaurants, some of which have been recommended by the Michelin Guide.

The popular Sheffield takeaway Munchies, meanwhile, is one of eight venues nominated to be crowned the UK’s best takeaway restaurant. It’s up against takeaways in Bournemouth, London, Portsmouth, Belfast and Bristol.

The winners are set to be announced at the 6th Annual British Restaurant Awards ceremony at the Crown London Hotel on August 28.

Below are all the Sheffield restaurants and takeaways nominated in the British Restaurant Awards 2024. Voting is open until August 26 at www.britishrestaurantawards.org/voting.

Napoli Centro This Glossop Road pizzeria has an average rating of 4.9 stars from 588 reviews on Google. One customer wrote: "Incredible pizza! Visited Sheffield over the weekend to meet some friends and best pizza ever, I'm even still thinking about it! The crust is light and toppings were flavoursome and not at all greasy." It is nominated for Best Sheffield Restaurant in the British Restaurant Awards 2024.

Piccolos Piccolos is an authentic family-run Italian restaurant, set over two floors on Convent Walk, just off Glossop Road, in Sheffield city centre. Established in 1998, it has an average score of 4.7 stars from more than 500 Google reviews. It is nominated for Best Sheffield Restaurant in the British Restaurant Awards 2024.

Neon Fish Neon Fish, located in the stunning old park lodge overlooking Millhouses Park, is one of Sheffield's most popular seafood restaurants. It has an average rating of 4.6/5 from 88 Google reviews. Diners have praised the 'proper top quality seafood', and the Sunday roasts are particularly popular. It is nominated for Best Sheffield Restaurant in the British Restaurant Awards 2024.

The Old Vicarage The Old Vicarage, in Ridgeway, Sheffield, has been recommended by the Michelin Guide for its "sophisticated dishes with assured flavours and subtle modern influences." The fine dining restaurant has a 4.7/5 rating from 157 Google reviews, with one diner calling it a 'fantastic restaurant for a special occasion'. It is nominated for Best Sheffield Restaurant in the British Restaurant Awards 2024.