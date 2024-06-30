Psalter Hotel: Renowned Sheffield chef Tom Lawson takes over city hotel creating 50 new jobs
Tom Lawson recently announced he was leaving the award-winning Rafters team to take on a new challenge, with property agents SMC Brownill Vickers confirming the new hotel venture recently.
Mr Lawson said: "My love for great produce and Sheffield hospitality will shine through every aspect of The Psalter.
"Our aim is to create a welcoming environment where both locals and visitors can enjoy exceptional food and comfortable, stylish accommodation. We want The Psalter to become a beloved part of the community, known for its dedication to quality and sustainability."
A “comprehensive refurbishment” will spruce up the Psalter Hotel’s 23 bedrooms before opening, transforming the venue into a “premier destination” in the heart of Sheffield.
The renovated hotel will feature a full-service kitchen which is set to offer an all-day dining experience including brunch, lunch and dinner.
It is said the menu will hightlight locally sourced ingredients with the intention that each dish supports local farmers and producers.
Mr Lawson has reportedly envisioned a social concept for the restaurant with many sharing dishes on the menu, such as Moss Valley bacon chop glazed in Sheffield Honey and scrambled eggs with fresh truffle at breakfast.
Additionally, at dinner time, one menu option will be mussels “A La Molly” cooking in Our Cow Molly cream and wild garlic.
There will also be a “Cosy Hour” at the hotel, when guests will be invited to enjoy a glass of wine or beer with free nibbles.
The refurbishment is starting immediately and by opening the hotel will have created 50 new jobs as it takes on staff. These positions will span all aspects of the business, including kitchen staff, front of house, housekeeping, reservations, and night porters.
Bosses at the Psalter Hotel are aiming for a mid-August opening.
