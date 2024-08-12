DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City to launch new bar and dining concept

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City on Bramall Lane is set to open the first location of dō deli, a new all-day bar and dining concept.

Dō deli (pronounced "dough") is an innovative bar and dining experience rooted in sustainable craftsmanship, local purchasing and rich European bakery traditions. As a testament to the city's vibrant food scene and the quality of its local dishes, the soon-to-be-opened Sheffield City hotel has been chosen as the inaugural location for the new concept, which offers a diverse menu, made fresh daily with the finest ingredients, all served in the inviting, home-like ambience of DoubleTree by Hilton.

Drawing inspiration from the deep-rooted heritage of European scratch bakeries, dō deli offers an all-encompassing dining experience that caters to both hotel guests and the local community. Highlights include a Braised Barnsley Chop served with Henderson’s Relish, with a dessert featuring the iconic DDD dōnut ice-cream sandwich. It will extend from all-day bakery and deli offerings to after-work small plates, "dōlicious" pizzas and smash burgers and signature cocktails.

This concept particularly complements and enhances Sheffield’s food scene, featuring locally sourced artisan baked goods, promoting sustainability and local purchasing. The celebrated dough at dō deli Sheffield is crafted from Wildfarmed wheat, a regenerative alternative to industrially farmed wheat. Additionally, it serves Workshop coffee, known for its sweet and clean taste, and organic tea from the Brew Tea Company.

James McDevitt, General Manager at DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City: "We are thrilled to welcome the first dō deli in Sheffield, a city well known for its vibrant food scene. We firmly believe that this innovative dining concept will not only enhance our in-house guest experience but also attract the local community. The vision for dō deli is exciting, and we can't wait to see it come to life in our hotel."

The dō deli concept has been created by StiR Creative Collective, Hilton’s in-house consulting and development arm, reimagining hotel food and beverage with dynamic, relevant, and commercial solutions. Dō deli is the first StiR concept to launch in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. StiR Creative Collective has already completed several noteworthy projects in the Americas region, including Conrad Orlando, Signia by Hilton Atlanta Georgia World Congress Center, Virtu Cafe and Día at Canopy by Hilton Toronto Yorkville in Toronto, Canada, Rosebay and The Nineteenth at Hotel 1000 Seattle, LXR Hotels & Resorts in Seattle, Washington, and CALLA at Hilton Garden Inn Monterey in Monterey, California.

To make a reservation at dō deli, visit www.dodeli.com, email [email protected] or call 0114 321 4400.

To learn more about dō deli including future plans to expand, visit: www.dodeli.com