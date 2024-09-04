Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Al fresco dining options at the bottom of The Moor have never been so good, following the launch of a cafe in an old news kiosk.

M’ Deli A’ Delights opened in a former newsagents run for years by Donna Maw until her retirement this summer.

It joins Burger Grill, a trailer on the other side of Cumberland Street, in offering value food and outdoor seating on Sheffield’s most popular precinct. Both sell tea and coffee for £1, which is about the cheapest in Sheffield.

M’ Deli A’ Delights on The Moor offers cheap food and drink and is Sheffield's version of Cheers | National World

But what is the newcomer like? I ventured down The Moor to try it out.

M’ Deli A’ Delights doesn’t have a menu, just four photos of food, including panini, jacket potatoes, and chips and chilli beef, alongside a range of milkshakes and smoothies.

I chose a cheese and tomato panini but without the chips, reducing the price to £3, with £1 for a tea. It was a tasty, warm, cheap snack that did the job.

Even when it was a newsagents it used to sell hot drinks and it seems many of the regulars have stuck with the new venue. So much so, it felt like being an extra in an episode of Cheers.

The famous sitcom, set in a bar in Boston, was where “everyone knows your name”.

Customers at M’ Deli A’ Delights go a step further, and appear to know the names of quite a few passers-by too.

The place had a friendly feel, as cigarettes were shared around and comments prompted the odd chuckle.

But mostly people seemed happy to pass the time in the sun and watch the world go by. It is a brilliant spot for people watching, with a never-ending stream of folk visiting the shops or heading to and from London Road.

They also didn’t seem to mind the lack of chairs, which were outnumbered by tables, and took it in turns to sit down.

The only negative was the pigeons which swooped in rather too closely than was comfortable, fanning the unwitting diner with icky down draughts of air.

Sheffield’s giant new food hall, Cambridge Street Collective, has pushed the city’s food offering upmarket.

But those prices and that space are not everyone’s cup of tea - as the success of M’ Deli A’ Delights proves.