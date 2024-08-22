Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A kiosk at the heart of Sheffield city life has been transformed after the owner retired.

Donna Maw ran Moor News, a tiny newsagent at the end of The Moor, for 16 years, initially with her late husband Robert.

It was part of a 51-year career selling The Star from the age of 14, including from the famous red booths. Her mum Tina, 93, also sold The Star, until she was 86.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donna Maw has retired and the Moor News kiosk has been converted into a cafe. Joanne Grimbley, left, has transferred from the newsagents to the new business M' Deli A' Delights | National World

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hut, which also sold teas and coffees and had tables and chairs out all year, was popular with a big group of regulars.

Now it has been converted into a cafe by Martina, of Imai Hair Boutique, also on The Moor.

Joanne Grimbley worked for Donna for three years and now works for Martina in the new cafe. It follows 35 years selling ice cream for Sheffield firm Granelli’s from the age of 14 on the Sheaf Market, then Castle Market and The Moor Market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said locals and regulars were still getting used to the change, with some still thinking it is newsagent.

She added: “Donna knew everyone down here and she’s much missed. The reaction to the cafe has been good and regulars are happy.

“Martina is keeping the prices decent, its £1 for coffee and tea although we also do fancy ones and we’re doing paninis, smoothies and chips and slices of cake for £2.

“Sales at the newsagent were down because cigarettes have become too expensive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2022, Dawn Maw reflected on how the cost of living crisis was affecting customers and claimed to sell the cheapest tea and coffee in the city at 70p a cup.

She also spoke of her frustration with graffiti yobs who repeatedly targeted her business as it attempted to recover following the Covid pandemic.