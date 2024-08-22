The Moor Sheffield: Kiosk transformed into cafe after veteran newsagent Donna Maw retires
Donna Maw ran Moor News, a tiny newsagent at the end of The Moor, for 16 years, initially with her late husband Robert.
It was part of a 51-year career selling The Star from the age of 14, including from the famous red booths. Her mum Tina, 93, also sold The Star, until she was 86.
The hut, which also sold teas and coffees and had tables and chairs out all year, was popular with a big group of regulars.
Now it has been converted into a cafe by Martina, of Imai Hair Boutique, also on The Moor.
Joanne Grimbley worked for Donna for three years and now works for Martina in the new cafe. It follows 35 years selling ice cream for Sheffield firm Granelli’s from the age of 14 on the Sheaf Market, then Castle Market and The Moor Market.
She said locals and regulars were still getting used to the change, with some still thinking it is newsagent.
She added: “Donna knew everyone down here and she’s much missed. The reaction to the cafe has been good and regulars are happy.
“Martina is keeping the prices decent, its £1 for coffee and tea although we also do fancy ones and we’re doing paninis, smoothies and chips and slices of cake for £2.
“Sales at the newsagent were down because cigarettes have become too expensive.”
In 2022, Dawn Maw reflected on how the cost of living crisis was affecting customers and claimed to sell the cheapest tea and coffee in the city at 70p a cup.
She also spoke of her frustration with graffiti yobs who repeatedly targeted her business as it attempted to recover following the Covid pandemic.
