The Four Leaf, on West Street Lane, between Sheffield City Hall and West Street proper, claims to be the only pub in Sheffield offering a bottomless Guinness brunch deal.

For £36, you can drink as much of the black stuff as you want in the space of two hours, along with a range of spirits, wines and other beers, as well as enjoying your pick of the extensive food menu.

The Four Leaf opened at the end of August in what was the American-themed Broncos Bar & Grill, which famously featured a bucking bronco ride.

The venue looks very different to its former incarnation following a major renovation, with Irish memorabilia and trinkets occupying almost every inch of wall space.

There’s live entertainment seven nights a week, two full-sized American pool tables, or for those wanting something more traditional, the age-old Irish a game of rings, which is akin to the classic fairground game hoopla and is free to play. There are a number of big screens too, showing all the major sporting action.

As well as the bottomless brunch, there are a number of other deals, including pre and post-theatre promotions, and a two-for-one offer on all draught beers from 4pm-8pm every Friday.

But owner Paul Kinsey, whose Harewood Group company also operates The Viper Rooms and Steinhaus bars in Sheffield city centre, said there was plenty to set it apart from the competition.

“Rather than having a cliched Irish pub which doesn’t do food or cocktails or particularly great drinks, the object is to create a bar that if you were to open a bar in Dublin today this is the sort of thing you would open.

“It’s differentiated because we’ve got high-quality cocktails, a really good quality food menu which has both traditional Irish items, as you’d expect, and also a broader menu.

“We’ve got nine-foot American pool tables, lots of party areas which can cater for everyone from small groups and families to large groups of up to 140 people, including corporate parties.

“We have live entertainment seven nights a week and we’re the only place in Yorkshire currently that hosts the Irish rings

“It’s a modern bar offering but with that Irish soul and the great atmosphere you expect from a traditional Irish pub, which is bringing the party seven days a week.”

The first Four Leaf pub opened in Harrogate in March, and there are plans to expand the brand further, with another two venues in the pipeline.

September is Food and Drink Month in The Star, where we are championing the city’s hospitality industry.

