Every Sheffielder needs to visit the Dog and Partridge in Sheffield city centre.

It was a top choice when we asked readers the question as part of Food and Drink month in The Star.

The Irish boozer at 56 Trippet Lane is feted for being a “proper pub” with “the best beer and food and ambiance in the city,” according to Steve Green, on our Facebook page.

Hundreds of online reviews back him up, with many praising the quality of its pints of Guinness.

‘The Dog’ describes itself as a cosy, dog friendly, Irish-owned Free House in Sheffield city centre. Large selection of Irish whiskeys, spirits, cask ales and craft beers available’.

True to its roots, it offer Irish food classics ‘from Boxty to Spice Bags’.

It also has quiz nights, acoustic music sessions and is advertising a Puppy Love event - ‘up to 20 puppies running around the pub. Looking for nothing to do but play and get lots of cuddles’.

It also has pride of place in Sheffield’s Real Heritage Pubs, a special guide by The Campaign for Real Ale.

The entry states: “Dating back to 1796, this stone-built three-storey pub has a good frontage of raised lettering: Dog & Partridge and below, Gilmours Windsor Ales & Stouts. The snug has been spared from excessive change. Cosy and genuinely historic, this little room retains its old fireplace, original door and fixed seating.”

The pub is run by married couple Sorcha Smith and Conor McGowan. Politically and socially aware, they regularly have foodbank collections and do not shy from controversy, albeit often with humour - The Dog was promoted as a ‘Coronation safe space’ when Charles was crowned.