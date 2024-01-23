Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Irish tavern is opening in Sheffield promising to make customers feel like they are in Dublin’s famous party neighbourhood Temple Bar.

Katie O’Brien’s is launching at the end of February offering traditional surroundings, authentic Irish drinks, live music and DJ’s who can turn up the tempo for 'infamous sing-alongs'.

Some 40 jobs will be created.

Katie O’Brien’s is launching at the end of February offering traditional surroundings, authentic Irish drinks, live music and DJ’s who can turn up the tempo for ‘infamous sing-alongs’

It is set to take over the Revolucion De Cuba bar, on Mappin Street, which closed earlier this month. Bosses said it was making a loss because cash-strapped young people were spending less due to the cost of living crisis.

A Katie O’Brien’s spokesperson said they were coming to Sheffield after the success of taverns in Durham, Newcastle and Leicester.

They added: "Bringing live music and a promise to deliver the atmosphere from Dublin to the heart of Sheffield, Katie O’Brien’s aims to make you feel like you’re in the famous Temple Bar neighbourhood, showcasing the best live music from across the UK, in traditional surroundings and serving authentic Irish drinks."