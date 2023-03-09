Sheffield’s iconic Fagan’s pub is due to reopen today following it’s reported takeover by a nine-strong group, which includes a member of the Arctic Monkeys.

Tom and Barbara Boulding announced their retirement in September 2022 after running the pub for 37 years and closed the city centre pub’s doors as the landlords for the final time on January 29, 2023.

After Tom and Barbara bid Fagan’s farewell, the pub’s future appeared uncertain, but it was confirmed a few weeks ago that a group of nine Sheffielders are to buy and run the pub.

The group consists of Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders; the Rockingham Group’s James O’Hara and James Hill (who also own Gatsby, Picture House and Public); Mark Herbert and Niall Shamma from Warp, Ian Stanyer of Can Studios, joiner Ben Pickup, painter and decorator David House and financial analyst Tom O’Hara.

James O’Hara tweeted a picture of the famous interior of the pub last week and confirmed Fagan’s is set to reopen today, Thursday, March 9, at 4pm.

The post has been seen more than 100, 000 times and liked by over 500 people, some of which posted their excitement at the announcement with one posting that they ‘can’t wait’.

The group of nine have previously given an interview to Exposed magazine, and said they will be introducing very few changes and are retaining the same line-up of regular musicians as well as a popular quiz – but they do plan to introduce card payments.

Tom and Barbara had been in charge of Fagan’s since 1985 and took over from the previous, long-serving landlord, Joe Fagan, who they quickly renamed the pub after.

Despite their own tenure rivalling that of Joe Fagan’s, the couple have insisted they ‘don’t want it renamed as Boulding’s’.

Their 37 years at the helm saw Fagan’s become a beating heart of the city’s music scene as well as the local of legendary Sheffield musician, and former Pulp guitarist, Richard Hawley.

‘The Snog’ mural painted on the side of the building by Sheffield artist, Pete McKee, further helped to cement Fagan’s status as one of the city’s most iconic pubs.

As the pair geared up to leave Fagan’s, Barbara asked regulars and supporters to give ‘whoever it is’ taking the pub over a chance.