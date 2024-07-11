Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A well known former Sheffield rodeo bar, scene of a tragic death in 2021, is set to re-open as an Irish pub.

Broncos was well known as a bar and diner where people could also try their hand at a bucking bronco ride, but closed some time after a woman died after trying their hand at the ride.

Now it set to re-open as an Irish themed pub, operated by the Harrogate based brand Four Leaf.

A large banner has now been placed on the front of the venue, near West Street, announcing that it will be opening soon as an Irish pub and kitchen. The company has also confirmed on its social media account that it will be opening a Sheffield venue in 2024.

Four Leaf describes itself as “a contemporary take on a time old classic. Good food, great drink and amazing live music. Open 7 days a week”.

Their menu includes items including steaks, burgers and fish and chips, as well as lighter snacks. Its bookings number appears to be through the Pitcher and Piano chain.

Broncos hit the headlines in 2022, when it emerged that ‘kind and funny’ Jessica Lally had died after suffering a heart attack aged just 26. Jessica tragically went into cardiac arrest after she had fallen from the ride in October 2021. She died shortly afterwards.

Her family raised money to fund lifesaving defibrillators in her memory.

Broncos was closed for a week after the tragedy, to allow staff to recover from the shock and allow police and the council officials do their investigation.

The operator said the council’s investigation showed the cause of death was not related to the bull.

The building has had several operators over the last 10 years, having also been run as the Locker Room bar, and as another bar called omg.